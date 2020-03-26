AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.57).

Get AXA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.70 and its 200 day moving average is €23.42. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.