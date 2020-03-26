Axa Grows Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Axa grew its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,832 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.48% of Zscaler worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,389.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,717 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

