Axa Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Axa grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $29,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,889,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NYSE:IR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

