Axa Has $29 Million Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Axa increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.38% of ABIOMED worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $316.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.