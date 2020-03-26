Axa Has $30.43 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axa grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

LOW opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

