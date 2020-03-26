Axa Has $32.90 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Axa raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.15% of American Water Works worth $32,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.