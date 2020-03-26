Axa Has $34.52 Million Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 3.74% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,113,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXDX. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

