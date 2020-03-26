Axa Has $35.28 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.90% of Q2 worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,890. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

