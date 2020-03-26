Axa Has $37.42 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total value of $682,559.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,925.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $553.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.20. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

