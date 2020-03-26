Axa Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Axa increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Moody’s by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $207.13 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

