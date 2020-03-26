Axa Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axa increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares during the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

