Axa Purchases 267,245 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Axa raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,245 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.