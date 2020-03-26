Axa Purchases 46,024 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Axa lifted its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.11% of CGI worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in CGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CGI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

