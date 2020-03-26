Axa Purchases 522,557 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Axa increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 272.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,557 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.66% of Cree worth $32,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Cree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

