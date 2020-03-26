Axa Purchases 84,300 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Axa boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.38% of Snap-on worth $35,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after buying an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,918,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,823,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

