Axa Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Axa grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

