Axa Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $342.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

