Axa Sells 246,805 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 246,805 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

COP opened at $30.94 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

