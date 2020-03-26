Axa Sells 25,936 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Axa lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.19% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.