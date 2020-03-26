Axa Sells 26,226 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.45% of Credit Acceptance worth $36,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $280.71 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.44. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total transaction of $625,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 196,552 shares valued at $85,726,446. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.