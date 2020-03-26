Axa Sells 264,719 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,719 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

