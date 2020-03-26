Axa Sells 42,991 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Axa lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $33,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

