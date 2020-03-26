Axa Sells 95,125 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Axa cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95,125 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $37,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

EOG stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

