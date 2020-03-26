Axa Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Axa trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $37,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after buying an additional 158,621 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

