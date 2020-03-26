Axa Trims Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.29% of J M Smucker worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

SJM stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

