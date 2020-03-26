Axa Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Axa decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,593,000 after buying an additional 609,100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 239,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 683,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,780,000 after buying an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from to in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.