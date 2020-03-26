Axa Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

UTX opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.