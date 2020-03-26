Axalta Coating Systems’ (AXTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

AXTA traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 4,782,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 460,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 254,490 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

