Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 155.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of Axon Enterprise worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 461,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 150,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.52. 744,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,713. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,793.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock worth $9,761,925 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

