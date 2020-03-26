Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 50,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,130. The company has a market cap of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 5,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

