B. Riley Trims Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Target Price to $4.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 1,600,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

