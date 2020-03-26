B. Riley Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $51.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $60.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of FL stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 2,336,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,075. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

