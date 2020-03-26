B. Riley Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of SAR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,681,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

