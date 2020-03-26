Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $140.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

