Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI) Insider Paul Wilson Acquires 156,779 Shares

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI) insider Paul Wilson acquired 156,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$93,597.06 ($66,380.90).

Shares of BTI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.55 ($0.39). 255,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bailador Technology Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of A$1.23 ($0.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Get Bailador Technology Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.