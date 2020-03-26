Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,170 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

