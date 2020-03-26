Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $24,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,679,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,148,000 after acquiring an additional 480,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.46.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

