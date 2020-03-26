Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

