Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Franco Nevada worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

FNV opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

