Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of VTR opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.