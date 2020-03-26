Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,737 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

