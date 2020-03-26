Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 72,760 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of International Paper worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

