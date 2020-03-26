Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

