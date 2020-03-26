Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,451,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.