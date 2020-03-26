Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

