Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

