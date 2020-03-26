Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,377.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

