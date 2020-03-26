Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,546 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

