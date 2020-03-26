Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RPM International worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

