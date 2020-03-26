Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

